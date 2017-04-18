How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Adobe Flash Player is updated enabled in your browser. Please ensure Adobe Flash Player is updated and enabled in your browser.
movie Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi

The Last Jedi Will Introduce A Pivotal New Star Wars Heroine

April 18, 2017
Crystal

Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi

    RELEASE
  • December 15, 2017

The Last Jedi is set to introduce a few fun new characters into the Star Wars universe, and chief among them is Rose, a maintenance worker for the Resistance. Actress Kelly Marie Tran made her public debut at Star Wars Celebration in Orlando this past weekend, and while she couldn’t reveal too much about her character, we do know that Rose is an unlikely hero who gets pulled into an adventure with Finn (whether Tran will admit it or not).

For a Star Wars fan like Tran, however, the entire experience was surreal from start to finish. “Even in between takes, suddenly people are sitting in chairs and they’re in their costumes, and you’re still like, There’s Luke. He’s sitting in that chair!” Tran told MTV’s Josh Horowitz.

 

We can only hope that Tran’s delightful sense of humour will be reflected in Rose. But even if it’s not, it’s still pretty rad to see a woman of color cast in a pivotal lead role in a Star Wars movie. It only took 40 years.

Trending
RELATED
News
Start Saving Your Quarters: The Rock’s Rampage Begins Production
News
Mulan Would Be Proud Of Normani Kordei’s Empowering ‘I’...
News
John Boyega Appreciates Your ‘FinnPoe’ Star Wars Fan Fiction
News
It’s Official: James Gunn Is Working On Guardians Of The Galaxy Vo...
INNERSPACE CLIPS