Are These Luke’s First Words In Star Wars: The Last Jedi?

The Force was strong with Walt Disney Studios shareholders today (March 8) in Denver, where they got to see a few precious seconds of footage from Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Disney CEO Bob Iger screened the first scene of the film, which picks up where 2015’s The Force Awakens ended. As you probably remember, that cliffhanger showed Rey (Daisy Ridley) finding Luke (Mark Hamill) at the top of a mountain and offering him his old lightsaber.

Los Angeles Times reporter Daniel Miller, who was at the screening, tweeted about the clip, and revealed the first words spoken onscreen by Luke Skywalker since 1983. So, obviously, SPOILER ALERT if you don’t want to know…

According to Miller, Luke asks Rey, “Who are you?”

Director Rian Johnson previously revealed that Episode VIII will pick up exactly where Episode VII left off, so these are almost certainly Luke’s first words in the film. But why exactly is this a spoiler? Well, if he doesn’t know who Rey is, that basically slams one major fan theory: that Rey is Luke’s daughter. Sure, you could argue that he might not have recognized her since they likely wouldn’t have seen each other in years… but the Skywalker clan is deeply connected through the Force, so it seems like he would know if his own daughter was around.

Anyway! Miller also teased that the sizzle reel showed off the diverse landscapes of the galaxy and also featured glimpses of Chewbacca, General Leia Organa (the late Carrie Fisher) and Finn (John Boyega).

As for how Rey replies to Luke’s totally legit question (remember, the poor dude’s been stuck on that island for who knows how long), we’ll find out when The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15. Only 282 more days to go!