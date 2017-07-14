How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

The Last Jedi Director Rian Johnson Really Loves Dunkirk

July 14, 2017
Jon

Warner Bros.

If you follow director Rian Johnson (Looper, Star Wars: The Last Jedi) on Twitter, you’ve probably noticed at least two things: (1) he’s a huge fan of movies and (2) he’s always willing to answer questions.

He showed ample evidence of both yesterday—after emerging from a screening of Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk elated by the experience:

In response to various Twitter questions, Johnson revealed that he saw Dunkirk in IMAX—and he’s glad he did. (To be more specific, he described the experience as “f*cking intense.”) Intrigued, @rovettidesign asked how the film compares to Steven Spielberg’s 1998 Oscar-winner Saving Private Ryan—which Nolan screened as part of his research—and Johnson offered this response:

Asked to elaborate on his feelings about Nolan in general, Johnson was unequivocal in his praise:

Asked if Dunkirk is the best Nolan film to date, Johnson suggested that it’s entirely possible:

With all that added anticipation in place, we can happily report that Dunkirk arrives in theatres a week from today—on July 21. Check out the trailer below.

