Share This: The Last Jedi Director Rian Johnson Really Loves Dunkirk Jon

If you follow director Rian Johnson (Looper, Star Wars: The Last Jedi) on Twitter, you’ve probably noticed at least two things: (1) he’s a huge fan of movies and (2) he’s always willing to answer questions.

He showed ample evidence of both yesterday—after emerging from a screening of Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk elated by the experience:

Dunkirk is an all timer. It’s so good it feels like a war movie you’d discover on TCM at 2am. You expect Lee Marvin to show up in it. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) July 13, 2017

In response to various Twitter questions, Johnson revealed that he saw Dunkirk in IMAX—and he’s glad he did. (To be more specific, he described the experience as “f*cking intense.”) Intrigued, @rovettidesign asked how the film compares to Steven Spielberg’s 1998 Oscar-winner Saving Private Ryan—which Nolan screened as part of his research—and Johnson offered this response:

Tempting to say it’s like the 1st 20 min of Ryan for a whole movie, but that’s reductive. It’s its own thing. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) July 14, 2017

Asked to elaborate on his feelings about Nolan in general, Johnson was unequivocal in his praise:

I love all of his movies. This one is incredible. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) July 13, 2017

Asked if Dunkirk is the best Nolan film to date, Johnson suggested that it’s entirely possible:

I love his movies so much, hard for me to say. I think most people will think it is. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) July 14, 2017

With all that added anticipation in place, we can happily report that Dunkirk arrives in theatres a week from today—on July 21. Check out the trailer below.