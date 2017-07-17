How do you want to login to your Space account?

movie Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi

The Last Jedi Behind-The-Scenes Clip Will Make You Burst Into Sloppy Tears

July 17, 2017
Hilary H

Lucasfilm

Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi

    RELEASE
  • December 15, 2017

The next chapter in theÂ Star WarsÂ saga,Â The Last Jedi, is sure to pull on the heartstrings once it hits theatres this December. The folks at Lucasfilm figured they’d warm up your tear ducts on the earlier side, though, as this behind-the-scenes footage from the set ofÂ The Last JediÂ is enough to thrill youÂ andÂ break your heart over theÂ lossÂ ofÂ Carrie FisherÂ all over again.

In this three-minute teaser, we’re given a sneak peek ofÂ The Last JediÂ from the eyes of the director (who apparently can’t do a Wookiee voice to save his life, according toÂ John Boyega), Rian Johnson, and a smattering of glimpses of the cast and crew at work.

We seeÂ Daisy RidleyÂ strike a Jedi-worthy pose with a lightsaber. We seeÂ Adam DriverÂ prepare for an intense combat scene. We seeÂ Oscar IsaacÂ take the wheel of a fighter jet,Â Lupita Nyong’oÂ get ready for her CGI-enhanced close-up, and newcomer Kelly Marie Tran gear up for what appears to be a serious mission alongside Boyega’s Finn.

We also see a handful of instances that, frankly, are so sweet they’ll bring a tear to your eye. Fisher and Mark Hamill are goofing off together in one frame; in another, Isaac is embracing Fisher and planting a kiss on her cheek. Hers are the words that echo long after the video wraps.

“It’s about family,” she says ofÂ The Last Jediâ€”andÂ Star WarsÂ at large. “And that’s what’s so powerful about it.”

Indeed.Â Star Wars: The Last JediÂ opens in theatres on December 15.

