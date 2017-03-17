Share This: Future Star Wars Films Won’t Rely On Old Characters Jon

Two films into the latest wave of Star Wars movies, it’s safe to say that fans are enthusiastic about new characters and legacy characters alike. While Rogue One and, to a greater extent, The Force Awakens revived key characters from the original trilogy, most of the major characters in both films are new. However, there’s no question that fan curiosity about these films stemmed largely from the return of classic characters and story elements. So what does the future hold for all those characters you know and love? According to Gary Whitta—a Star Wars Rebels writer with a story credit on Rogue One—Lucasfilm is slowly generating a new world that will eventually replace the old one.

“One of the thing things we really want to do at Lucasfilm is create a universe and not keep relying on old legacy characters,” he told ComingSoon.net. “We’ve got Rey and Finn and Kylo Ren. They’ve already introduced a new generation of characters. Whatever kind of Star Wars films they’re making 10 or 20 years from now, I don’t think they’re going to be relying on the same legacy story elements as we have in the past.”

As Whitta sees it, the most recent Star Wars movie is a good indication of what’s to come. “I think you’ve already seen us get 90% of the way there with Rogue One,” he said. “Yes, you see Leia. Yes, you see the Death Star and Vader—because those are elements of that story and they belong there. You can’t tell that story without those characters. But for the most part, 90% of that story is completely new characters. Completely new planets and places you’ve never seen before.”

Next up for the Star Wars franchise is The Last Jedi and the untitled Han Solo movie, scheduled for release on December 15, 2017 and May 25, 2018 respectively. In the meantime, be sure to check out the upcoming Rogue One Blu-ray, which you can preview below.