Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Here’s How The Star Wars Effects Team Built The Planets In Rogue One

February 17, 2017
Corrina

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

    RELEASE
  • 12/16/2016

George Lucas may have built the Star Wars universe in his mind but it’s the special effects Jedis at Industrial Light and Magic that bring Star Wars to life on screen. The team’s recent nomination for a Best Visual Effects Oscar for their work on Rogue One is more than enough evidence of the rad work they do—but in case you needed more proof, they’ve kindly shared a minute-long, high-speed video of what the footage looks like before, during, and after they’ve had their hands on it.

The clip reveals how ILM artists created the drastically different landscapes of the planets Jedha and Scarif, often filling in huge amounts of background built (digitally) around a tiny, real set. Some of the scenes, however, are start from nothing—they’re entirely computer-generated.

It’s painstaking and incredibly time-consuming work, evident even in this sped-up video illustrating the process. And not only does it show how much effort goes into post-production, it’s also gives you an idea of how hard the cast worked to make it seem as though they’re inhabiting the world we see, and not just some greenscreen-draped studio.

The Jungle Book, Doctor Strange, Deepwater Horizon, and Kubo and the Two Strings will go up against Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in the Academy’s Visual Effects category on February 26. Check out ILM’s work below.

