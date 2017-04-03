Share This: Director Says Rogue One Was ‘A Love Letter’ To Carrie Fisher Jon

This may qualify as a spoiler—if, by some miracle, you still haven’t seen Rogue One—but Carrie Fisher’s computer-generated cameo in that film lasts just a matter of seconds. Nonetheless, director Gareth Edwards believes she was one of the film’s most important ingredients. “I just feel the whole thing was, to be honest, one big love letter to Carrie,” he told The Telegraph. “What we’re doing with the entire movie is all building to that one moment where we hand the baton to her, to go off and make that film that inspired us all as kids. So it couldn’t have ended better from that point of view. It’s just sad—I was always thinking that I would get to meet her and talk to her at some point about it, and I never really met her properly.”

In the aftermath of Fisher’s death, it was revealed that she loved her Rogue One cameo. According to Edwards, she didn’t even realize she was looking at a simulation of herself. “When it came to our film, it went so late with that shot, trying to get it right, that [producer] Kathy [Kennedy] took it down personally, on a laptop, and showed her,” he said. “Initially, Carrie apparently didn’t realize it was CGI and wondered if it was footage which we had taken from somewhere else, which was really reassuring for us. I thought, one day, either at the premiere, or one of these conventions, I’d get a chance to talk to her. And it’s really sad that it’s not going to get to happen.”

The Rogue One Blu-ray arrives in stores tomorrow, allowing you to finally take a closer look at Fisher’s cameo. For more on the film’s controversial use of computer-generated characters, check out the interview with Edwards below.