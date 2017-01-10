How do you want to login to your Space account?

movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Will Rogue One’s Cassian Andor Show Up In The Han Solo Movie?

January 10, 2017
Crystal
diega-luna

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

    RELEASE
  • 12/16/2016

Diego Luna can neither confirm nor deny if there was a previous version of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story where Cassian Andor made it out alive. He also can neither confirm nor deny his potential involvement in Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s untitled Han Solo anthology film. But he can be so damn charming that it doesn’t even matter.

“We shot for seven months. We could edit another film,” Luna told MTV’s Josh Horowitz on the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday night (January 8). “But this is the best Rogue One you could see, and it’s the only one now. All of that is just for us to remember… I’m very pleased with the film as it is.”

 
As for Han Solo, well, Luna “doesn’t have an answer for that”—but he did have a habit of changing the conversation every time MTV News brought it up. So you can be the judge of that.

