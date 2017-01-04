Share This: Rogue One’s Diego Luna Earns Some Very Personal Praise Jon

There have been a wide variety of enthusiastic reactions to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but Tumblr user riveralwaysknew—who identifies herself as San Diego resident Perls—recently offered a fresh take on the film’s virtues. Before seeing the film, she was specifically excited about the fact that Mexican actor Diego Luna is prominently featured in the role of Captain Cassian Andor. The daughter of a Mexican man with an accent similar to Luna’s, Perls decided to invite her father to a screening of the film.

“I wanted my Mexican father, with his thick Mexican accent, to experience what it was like to see a hero in a blockbuster film, speak the way he does,” she wrote. “Although I wasn’t sure if it was going to resonate with him, I took him anyway. When Diego Luna’s character came on screen and started speaking, my dad nudged me and said, ‘He has a heavy accent.’ I was like, ‘Yup.’”

Following the screening, Perls’s father again brought up the accent and quizzed his daughter on the film’s reception. After she confirmed its critical and commercial success, the topic shifted to Luna’s motivation. “He then asked me why Diego Luna hadn’t changed his accent and I told him that Diego has openly talked about keeping his accent and how proud he is of it. And my dad was silent for a while and then he said, ‘And he was a main character.’ And I said, ‘He was.’ And my dad was so happy.”

As it turns out, these heartwarming sentiments had exactly the impact you’d expect on Luna himself. He shared Perls’s complete message with his 2,344,796 Twitter followers on Tuesday, acknowledging his emotional reaction.

Rogue One is in theatres now.