Rogue One's Biggest Oversight Gets Corrected By A Fan Jon

It didn’t take long for most fans to recognize a crucial difference between Rogue One and all previous Star Wars movies: there’s no opening crawl. Whether you were outraged or pleasantly surprised by this departure from tradition, it’s hard to resist imagining what that crawl might have looked like. Well, imagine no more, as one very dedicated Star Wars fan has taken the time to write some impressively authentic opening text. Next time you watch Rogue One, be sure to imagine these words slowly drifting into the distance as the film begins:

“The Jedi are all but extinct, the Republic has fallen and in their wake, the Galactic Empire has engulfed the far reaches of the galaxy in fear. Persecuted members of the Old Republic have been thrust into hiding. Only members of the REBEL ALLIANCE dare take a stand against the ruthless Imperial forces. Deep in the Outer Rim territories, the dastardly Director Krennic has discovered the location of a long lost friend; one capable of completing the Empire’s most powerful weapon yet…”

This copy was crafted by Los Angeles writer Andrew Shackley. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he makes the case that Rogue One’s unique requirements make the lack of a crawl somewhat puzzling. “If any film in the new Star Wars canon needed a crawl just to let people know where we are in time in this universe, it was Rogue One,” he says. “At the very least, I feel these words give added weight to the opening prologue of the film.”

While Rogue One remains completely crawl-free, you can see what you’re missing below.