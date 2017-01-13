How do you want to login to your Space account?

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Rogue One’s Comic Book Adaptation Will Expand The Film’s Story

January 13, 2017
Julia
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

  12/16/2016

Rogue One may have strayed from previous films in the franchise in so many ways, but one way it’s keeping with tradition is with a comic book adaptation. Marvel Comics will be releasing a six-issue series starting in April, which will be written by Jody Houser and illustrated by Emilio Laiso.

All the talk about Rogue One re-shoots has left us feeling that there were more great moments that got left on the editing room floor. We still have to wait for the home video release to see if there’s any tasty extra footage, but it looks like the new comic adaption will be exploring the storylines that got brushed over in Rogue One. In a recent interview, Houser explained that “the comics will definitely expand on what was seen in both Rogue One the film and the novelization. Lucasfilm and Gareth Edwards had a bunch of ideas for extra scenes and character moments that didn’t make it into the film. I’m having a lot of fun playing around with those.”

It seems Houser is also a fan of the tone Rogue One took and is looking it explore that further in the comics: “We’re not used to seeing so much of the death and destruction close up. I think stripping away some of the fantasy and raising the stakes is a brave move, especially in a precedent-setting movie like this. It adds weight and meaning to the events that immediately follow in A New Hope by showing the cost.” We loved the darker tone of Rogue One and we’re excited to explore any new storylines through the comics.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story #1 will be released in April and you can check the cover for the first comic below.

