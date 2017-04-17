How do you want to login to your Space account?

movie Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi

Rey’s Parentage Is Definitely ‘Integral’ To The Star Wars Saga

April 17, 2017
Crystal

Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi

    RELEASE
  • December 15, 2017

Star Wars: The Force Awakens introduced us to a fearless new heroine named Rey (Daisy Ridley), and in the next instalment of the Star Wars saga, The Last Jedi, we’ll get to know even more about the Force-sensitive scavenger from Jakku as the film dives into her backstory. Of course, this means Episode VIII will address the most significant mystery surrounding the character: her parentage.

“It is integral. It is important. It’s something that, interestingly enough, even as we were sitting and coming up with The Force Awakens, it was one of the central questions we were all asking ourselves,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy told MTV’s Josh Horowitz at Star Wars Celebration. “So it’s not surprising that the audience is going to continue to ask [that question]. We have to answer it at some point.

 

While Kennedy wouldn’t confirm if the answer fans have been looking for happens in The Last Jedi or not, she did say that the anticipated middle chapter, like The Empire Strikes Back before it, will set up the conflict that will carry the characters to the end of the saga in Episode IX.

“There’s no question that this is set up as a trilogy, and that three-act structure of the set up, the conflict, and the resolution very much is what we have planned,” she said. “But we do try hard to have these films stand on their own.”

As for where the Star Wars franchise goes from here, and whether it will be a continuation of the Skywalker saga, Kennedy says she and her team at Lucasfilm are “asking those questions right now.” But given the success of Rogue One, Lucasfilm does have every intention of doing more anthology films. Fans can anticipate that announcement sometime this summer.

Kennedy also had something important to say about the standalone Han Solo film that’s currently filming at Pinewood Studios in London—but you can check that out for yourself in the video above.

