How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

Han Solo Movie Will Be ‘Completely Different’ From Rogue One

March 20, 2017
Jon

Most people who care about Star Wars saw Rogue One as a surprisingly effective spin-off, right up there with the best the franchise has to offer. That sets the bar awfully high for the untitled Han Solo movie coming next year, but there are several reasons to expect a very different movie. For one, the light-hearted directing duo behind 21 Jump Street and The LEGO Movie (Phil Lord and Christopher Miller) seems unlikely to deliver a moody Star Wars spin-off in the same vein as its predecessor. Confirming this suspicion, Rogue One director Gareth Edwards has told Empire that you should expect a different kind of spin-off from Lord and Miller.

“They’re amazing filmmakers,” he said. “I’m very excited about what they do. It’ll be a completely different film to what we did. I think they’ve got the hardest task… out of all the films that I heard about, that one is probably the greatest challenge and they’re going to knock it out of the park, but I wouldn’t have had the balls to do that.”

So why does Edwards have so much confidence in Lord and Miller? “They’ve got really good taste,” he explained. “You glimpse things. You try not to—as you’re going about your business—but you see stuff. And everything I saw, I got really jealous about it.”

The untitled Han Solo movie arrives in theatres May 25, 2018. In the meantime, you can watch Edwards’ full Empire interview below:

Trending
RELATED
Opinion
Wild Wild Cyborg: Logan, Westworld, And The Robots Of The New Western
News
What Do You Mean The Live-Action Mulan Won’t Have Songs In It?!
News
There’s No Musical Pun Big Enough For Beauty And The Beast’s Box...
Opinion
13 Major Differences Between Beauty And The Beast And The Live-Action Re...
INNERSPACE CLIPS