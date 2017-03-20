Share This: Han Solo Movie Will Be ‘Completely Different’ From Rogue One Jon

Most people who care about Star Wars saw Rogue One as a surprisingly effective spin-off, right up there with the best the franchise has to offer. That sets the bar awfully high for the untitled Han Solo movie coming next year, but there are several reasons to expect a very different movie. For one, the light-hearted directing duo behind 21 Jump Street and The LEGO Movie (Phil Lord and Christopher Miller) seems unlikely to deliver a moody Star Wars spin-off in the same vein as its predecessor. Confirming this suspicion, Rogue One director Gareth Edwards has told Empire that you should expect a different kind of spin-off from Lord and Miller.

“They’re amazing filmmakers,” he said. “I’m very excited about what they do. It’ll be a completely different film to what we did. I think they’ve got the hardest task… out of all the films that I heard about, that one is probably the greatest challenge and they’re going to knock it out of the park, but I wouldn’t have had the balls to do that.”

So why does Edwards have so much confidence in Lord and Miller? “They’ve got really good taste,” he explained. “You glimpse things. You try not to—as you’re going about your business—but you see stuff. And everything I saw, I got really jealous about it.”

The untitled Han Solo movie arrives in theatres May 25, 2018. In the meantime, you can watch Edwards’ full Empire interview below: