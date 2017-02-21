Share This: Hold On To Your Wookiee: The Han Solo Movie Has Started Production Neil

“Smuggler. Scoundrel. Hero.” This is the message Disney chose to kick off its announcement that production is officially underway on a new Star Wars story that follows the “adventure-filled past of the iconic scoundrel and everyone’s favorite Wookiee.” They also shared a kick-ass cast photo aboard the Millennium Falcon, which we gladly used as our feature image right above this paragraph.

While the hugely anticipated prequel still remains untitled, principle photography began yesterday, February 20, at Pinewood Studios, London.

As we already know, The LEGO Movie directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller will both be helming the film based on Lawrence and Jon Kasdan’s screenplay, with a cast that includes Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Thandie Newton, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, with Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca. As for who the rest of the cast will play, your guess is as good as ours, although we do know Harrelson will portray some kind of mentor figure to Han.

“Watching such inspired people from all over the world, with such unique voices, come together for the sole purpose of making art, is nothing short of miraculous,” Lord and Miller said. “We can’t think of anything funny to say, because we just feel really moved, and really lucky.”

More crew info was also revealed in Disney’s presser: “Crewing the ship will be some of the industry’s top talent, including Academy Award nominee for his work on “Arrival,” Bradford Young (Director of Photography), Chris Dickens (Editor), Dominic Tuohy (SFX Supervisor), Rob Bredow (VFX Supervisor) and Brad Allan (Action Designer).”

“They will be joining returning Star Wars veteran crew members Neal Scanlan (Creature & Droid FX Creative Supervisor), Neil Lamont (Production Designer), Dave Crossman and Glyn Dillon (Co-Costume Designers), Jamie Wilkinson (Prop Master), Lisa Tomblin (Hair), Amanda Knight (Make-Up) and Nina Gold (UK Casting Director).”

And finally, the yet-to-be-titled Han Solo Star Wars Story is planned for a May 25, 2018 release. We’d be more than happy to jump in our TARDIS and emerge on that date, however, we wouldn’t want to accidentally tine-travel past December 15’s release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Good times ahead!