The Next Star Wars Movie Just Announced Its Title—And It's Badass Celina

The next chapter of Luke Skywalker’s saga finally has a name—Episode VIII will be called The Last Jedi.

Directed by Rian Johnson (Looper), The Last Jedi picks up right where 2015’s The Force Awakens ends. The closing scene joined Daisy Ridley’s Rey and Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker, now leaving fans to ask which Jedi “last” could be referring to.

Hamill and Ridley return alongside Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, and the late Carrie Fisher will all return, and will also be joined by newcomers Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, and Kelly Marie Tran.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set to hit theatres December 15, 2017.

In case you need a refresher, here’s the title rundown so far:

Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Episode II: Attack of the Clones

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Episode IV: A New Hope

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

Episode VII: The Force Awakens

Episode VIII: The Last Jedi