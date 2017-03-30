How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

Star Wars: Episode IX Will Be The Death Of Director Colin Trevorrow

March 30, 2017
Crystal

Colin Trevorrow has a lot going on right now. Between working on Jurassic World 2 with director J.A. Bayona and prepping to direct one of the most highly anticipated films in the galaxy, Star Wars: Episode IX, Trevorrow has two full-time jobs at the moment. So when he’s not on the set of his Jurassic sequel in London, he’s in his Pinewood Studios office “writing and designing” the film that will conclude the third trilogy of Star Wars movies that began with Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

When MTV’s Josh Horowitz caught up with Trevorrow at CinemaCon on Wednesday (March 29), the director confirmed that there’s a draft of the Episode IX script and that he and the Star Wars team are “throwing 110 percent of our souls into it.” He added: “There will be nothing left of me when I’m done.”

As for how the director is approaching the ninth film in the Skywalker saga, Trevorrow said he’s thinking about Episode IX “in the context of three films, six films, nine films, and one film. It’s a lot.”

While there’s no official word on whether the Skywalker story will wrap with Episode IX, there’s still plenty of stand-alone Star Wars movies to come, including maybe—just maybe—that long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off.

