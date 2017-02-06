Share This: Star Wars Designers Talk About The Process Of Creating Rogue One Sara

Still hungry for more juicy details on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story? You’re in luck.

Last week, a group of Rogue One concept artists, set designers and costume designers stopped by a London comic book store to promote the release of The Art of Rogue One , which contains a variety of Rogue One sketches, storyboards, character designs and more. During their stay, the designers, including Matt Allsopp, Vincent Jenkins, Adam Brockbank, Will Htay, Jon McCoy, Glyn Dillon and Dave Crossman, answered a few questions about working on the film—and boy, did they have a lot to say.

Some of their tidbits were obvious—as many fans noticed after going back and watching the Rogue One trailers, a lot of material was shot but ultimately not included in the final cut of the film.

Some were extremely technical: apparently, there are no 45-degree angles in Star Wars. Who knew? But more importantly, why?

Most of the information revealed during the Q&A was genuinely fascinating. Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) was allegedly supposed to reunite with rebel leader and ex-mentor Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) on a planet other than Jedha. And remember the tower on Scarif that Jyn, Cassian (Diego Luna) and Rook (Riz Ahmed) broke into? The design for the tower took over two months to create, only for the design to be discarded and replaced with a new design that was created in only two hours.

We definitely have a new level of respect for how hard the designers worked to make Rogue One visually breathtaking, pouring their hearts and souls into the important scenes and also the characters. According to Hyperdrive, the designers were working on final sketches for that last Darth Vader scene while the scene was being shot. They clearly wanted the return of Vader to look and feel perfect—and for good reason.

Fortunately, most of the Rogue One designers are working on the upcoming Han Solo film, so it’s safe to assume the planets Donald Glover and Alden Ehrenreich travel to will look just as amazing as Jedha and Eadu do.