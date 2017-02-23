Share This: Star Wars Celebration Poster Is A Tribute To All 3 Trilogies Brooklyn

The promotion poster for the Star Wars Celebration event was released this morning and has sent fans into a wave of nostalgia.

The event poster commemorating the franchise’s 40th anniversary combines all three trilogies into a homage to the entire saga’s legacy and it’s sure to pull at some heart strings. Check it out below:

The poster features all the franchises main characters, including Yoda, Anakin Skywalker, R2-D2, Rey, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, C-3PO, Princess Leia, and loads more. Darth Vader and the Death Star are also looming in the background, giving it that original trilogy movie poster feel.

The Star Wars Celebration event will be happening April 13-16 in Orlando and is set to reveal a bunch of surprises regarding the franchise’s past, present and future during its four-day convention.

Most recently, it has been rumoured that a first look at Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be revealed during the extravaganza. For those of us who won’t be able to make the trip to Orlando, it’s assumed a trailer or behind-the-scenes clip will be available online shortly thereafter.

