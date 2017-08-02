Share This: John Boyega Opens Up About Finn Going Undercover In The Last Jedi Jon

When we met Finn (John Boyega) in The Force Awakens, he was in the midst of defecting from The First Order. At Star Wars Celebration, it was revealed that Finn returns to this organization in The Last Jedi as part of an undercover mission with franchise newcomer Rose (Kelly Marie Tran). Speaking to IGN, Boyega found some unlikely real world parallels for this scenario.

“It’s like imagine you work at McDonald’s,” he said. “You push your manager into a chute compactor and then a year later you decide to go back dressed as one of the colleagues. It’s not the best situation. There’s a lot of chasing. There’s a mission that needs to be completed, but that… doesn’t come without a fight, and it’s something that he’s gonna have to face for himself.”

As for the experience of shooting Finn’s latest adventure, Boyega has fond memories. “It was fun for me,” he explained. “I always wanted to go undercover. Star Wars undercover is different because you wear a hat and all of a sudden no one recognizes you… I’d be thinking to myself walking in one of those scenes, isn’t anyone gonna go, ‘Wait, isn’t that Finn?’ Do you know what I mean? But such is the magic of Star Wars.”

