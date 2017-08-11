Share This: Star Trek: The Next Generation Vets Weigh In On Star Trek: Discovery Jon

Series Premiere September 24

Star Trek fans always have something old to be nostalgic about and something new to be excited about. These two traditions came together over the weekend at Star Trek Las Vegas when cast members from Star Trek: The Next Generation celebrated that show’s 30th anniversary—and weighed in on the upcoming Star Trek: Discovery.

“I am really excited,” Gates McFadden said. “I think it is a great cast. I love the way they cast it. I have no idea what it is—I know there is going to be a spaceship and a starfield—but I am very excited. I think it is cool they are going to focus on one person’s point of view much more. I think that makes sense for the kind of TV we are seeing right now. It is letting you get another insight into this whole journey in space and I think it is quite different.”

Asked if he might make a guest appearance, Brent Spiner expressed skepticism, but his other feelings about Star Trek: Discovery are entirely positive.

“I am very optimistic about this show,” he explained. “I am very hopeful that it is going to be fantastic. I hope it continues this wonderful epic journey that Star Trek has been on and I feel it probably will. I don’t know that I need to be a part of it necessarily, but I encourage them and hope for the best.”

As seasoned Star Trek veterans, members of The Next Generation cast are in an ideal position to offer advice to the Discovery cast. Asked what they would suggest, Marina Sirtis and Michael Dorn agreed that they should save their money.

“I work with quite a few actors who have been in the business a long time and the one thing that they always say is that they didn’t appreciate what they had at the time until much much later,” Dorn elaborated. “I would say definitely anybody who is starting out to really appreciate where you are and what is happening. You are extremely fortunate.”