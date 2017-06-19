Share This: The Wait Is Over—Star Trek: Discovery Finally Has A Release Date Jon

Series Premiere September 24

Since a new Star Trek series was announced last July, fans have been treated to regular updates (most recently, a trailer and a batch of images that were released last month), but one key detail has been conspicuously missing: the release date. There are many good reasons for this, including the departure of original showrunner Bryan Fuller.

In any case, the pieces have finally fallen into place and the release date is now official. Star Trek: Discovery will premiere simultaneously on CTV and Space on Sunday, September 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. CT—with episode two following immediately only on Space.

Speaking to Collider last week, writer/director/producer Alex Kurtzman (The Mummy, Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness) insisted that you’ll see the positive impact of the delays onscreen. “I’m really excited for everybody to see Trek,” he said. “We postponed our schedule because the truth is we did not want to put out something that was sub-par. And as the vision expanded it, we started feeling like we weren’t going to be able to deliver the scope and scale that was on the page. CBS was extremely supportive in saying, ‘Okay, you know what, this is cable, this is streaming. It’s not like we have to be out right away. Let’s do the best version of this.’ Trek is too important for all of us.”

The 15-episode season of Star Trek: Discovery will roll out in two chapters, with the first eight episodes running from September 24 to November 5 and the next seven launching in January 2018. Every episode will also be available to Space subscribers on the newly launched Space GO app, as well as Space.ca and participating On Demand channels.

Check out the brand-new poster below: