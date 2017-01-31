Share This: Star Trek: Discovery Officially Starts Production—And Here’s A New Video To Prove It Neil

Coming In 2017

We’ve remained relatively cool and calm since the first big announcement, and now it finally looks like our patience is paying off. Last week, production officially began in Toronto on Season 1 of Star Trek: Discovery. One of the biggest shows (and movies) in television (and movie) history, we’re so damn pumped to once again go where no man has gone before… if that still makes sense.

Featuring a new ship, new characters, and new missions, this is poised to be nothing short of epic. Why are you even reading these words when there’s a doozy of a video to watch below!?

