Share This: Boldly Beam Up The First Trailer For Star Trek: Discovery Space

Coming In 2017

Since the new Star Trek TV series was announced last July, intriguing updates have been trickling in on a regular basis. We showed you the ship, we showed you the cast, and now we’re ready to show you what you’ve really been waiting for: the official trailer. Without further ado, here’s your first look at Star Trek: Discovery:

This trailer was introduced at the CBS Upfront presentation earlier today by Star Trek: Discovery’s Sonequa Martin-Green. But rather than simply screen the trailer, the network promised to exceed fan expectations—by two full episodes. “The series will feature 15 episodes, up from the previously announced 13,” CBS explained in a press release.

In addition, the network released a series of new images (see above), along with a plot synopsis both short and sweet: “Star Trek: Discovery will follow the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new lifeforms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself.” CBS also confirmed that this series revolves around a new ship, new characters, and new missions, though it will embrace “the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers.”

Star Trek: Discovery premieres on Space and CraveTV later this year. Before you start re-playing that trailer on an endless loop, be sure to check out the new key art below: