Star Trek: Discovery Casts New Starfleet Officers Sara

Coming In 2017

Star Trek: Discovery has just released even more casting news, and we’re honestly feeling a little spoiled.

Just a few weeks after the announcement that Orphan Black’s James Frain will be playing Spock’s father in the upcoming television series, the official Star Trek: Discovery Twitter account revealed that three new actors will be joining the already impressive cast: Maulik Pancholy as chief medical officer Dr. Nambue, The Inspectors’ Terry Serpico as Starfleet official Admiral Anderson, and Sam Vartholomeos as junior officer Ensign Connor.

All three of the newly announced cast members are likely relatively unknown to Star Trek fans and to sci-fi fans in general.

While most of Serpico’s previous film and television roles have been dramatic (which will undoubtedly come in handy when the Admiral inevitably has to dish out some intense stares and barking commands), Pancholy is mostly known for his comedic and voice-over roles in Weeds, 30 Rock, Phineas and Ferb, and Sanjay and Craig, givivg us hope that Star Trek: Discovery will embrace the light, sometimes campy tone that previous Star Trek iterations have achieved so well.

Vartholomeos, on the other hand, has no previous credits according to IMDB, putting his character in the perfect position to serve as the token wide-eyed ingenue of Starfleet Academy.

We’re also wondering whether or not the newly announced characters will be human—a number of important Star Trek roles over the years, including Spock, Data, and Worf, weren’t human, and we’d love it if one of the new characters has been appointed to carry on that impressive legacy.

Pancholy, Serpico, and Vartholomeos join a cast that includes Frain, Chris Obi, Shazad Latif, Mary Chieffo, Doug Jones, Michelle Yeoh, and Anthony Rapp. Keep your eyes glued to Space here and on Facebook for more Star Trek: Discovery updates.