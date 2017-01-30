Share This: Here’s What We Know About Star Trek: Discovery Mark

Star Trek: Discovery is the latest iteration in the Star Trek franchise, and while much of the production is still shrouded in mystery, here’s what we do know about this highly anticipated show.

The series was developed by a man who began his career in television as a writer on Star Trek—acclaimed showrunner Bryan Fuller. Even though Fuller stepped down as showrunner in October, his vision will still serve as the template for the show.

The diverse cast is headed by Sonequa Martin Green, who has been cast as Number One, the Lieutenant Commander of the USS Discovery.

Doug Jones, best known for his performances in Hellboy and Pan’s Labyrinth, is an alien Science Officer called Saru. Broadway Star Anthony Rapp will be playing an openly gay Science Officer. Michelle Yoeh has been cast as the Captain of the USS Shenzhou.

Klingons, first introduced in the classic Star Trek episode “Errand of Mercy,” will play a prominent role in Discovery. Shazad Latif, Mary Chieffo and Chris Obi have all been cast as Klingons, and speculation is that they will be part of a large Klingon War storyline.

Spock’s father Sarek, a Vulcan first introduced in “Journey to Babel” and originally played by Mark Lenard, will be portrayed by Orphan Black star James Frain.

Finally, we know that the series is set in the Prime Universe, roughly a decade before the original series, but even the meaning of the name “Discovery” itself is a bit of a mystery.

