Feast Your Eyes On 11 New Star Trek: Discovery Posters Corrina

Series Premiere September 24

With the debut of Star Trek: Discovery less than two short months away (pseudo-scientific fact: time passes more quickly in the summer), the clips, interviews, and sneak peeks are coming at fans at warp speed. Following a recent epic appearance at San Diego’s Comic-Con (you can watch the entire Discovery cast panel here), we’re getting a batch of brand new character posters for the series, all of which we’re sharing with you right here, right now. Check them out and get to know your new Trek cast a bit better.

Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) is the USS Shenzhou’s First Officer—or Number One, as she’s known on the series. She’s human but has a Vulcan background, raised by Spock’s father, Sarek. Her exact relationship with Spock, however isn’t known. Not yet, anyway.

If you thought Kirk was a bit wilds and Jean-Luc was a tactical genius, wait until you meet Captain Gabriel Lorca, says actor Jason Isaacs. He’s both. To the power of infinity.

Shenzhou Captain Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) is a mentor to Martin-Green’s Michael Burnham. Yeoh is probably one of the biggest names on the show, and one of the actors we’re most excited to see join the Star Trek universe.

We don’t know much about L’Rell (Mary Chieffo) other than that she’s a Klingon Battle Deck Commander. So basically, we know we wouldn’t mess with her.

Is Lt. Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) a fun guy? Maybe. We do know that he studies space fungi professionally. More importantly for the show’s stated aim of embracing diversity, he’s the first openly gay character on a Trek TV series.

Shazad Latif’s character, Starfleet Lt. Ash Tyler, is a former POW with a dark and troubled past.

Say hi to Spock’s dad! This incarnation of Ambassador Sarek (played by James Frain in Discovery) is a younger version of the one Mark Lenard played in the very first series. As mentioned above, Sarek has some sort of fatherly relationship with Burnham.

Science Officer Saru (Doug Jones) fills the spot taken up by characters like The Next Generation’s Data, say the showrunners. His background is Kelpien, a new alien race introduced to the cannon just for Discovery.

T’Kuvma (Chris Obi) has some serious squad goals: solidarity among Klingons—because just imagine how powerful they’d be if all the houses were united.

The perks of being a Starfleet First Officer do not include getting your own private quarters. See: Cadet Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman), Burnham’s Shenzhou roommate.

Beyond a name, Voq is as much of a mystery to us as to you—there hasn’t been any word about who the character is or which actor is behind all that prosthetic makeup. Any theories, Trekkies?