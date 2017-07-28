Share This: Star Trek: Discovery Cast Promises To Boldly Break New Ground Jon

Series Premiere September 24

Thanks to the Star Trek: Discovery panel at last weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con (you can watch all the clips here), there has been no shortage of updates on this series over the last week. A new Entertainment Weekly cover story continues this trend with new images, articles, and a featurette that offers commentary from most of the cast.

Explaining that this series is “boldly going where no iteration has gone before,” Sonequa Martin-Green (Michael Burnham) promises “inter-character drama” that taps into issues most viewers will recognize from their own lives. “Now more than ever, people need to see themselves,” she says. “People need to see the potential of themselves, and people need to see the celebration of differences. I think those stories are going to be told in a way that has never been done before.”

At the same time, Jason Isaacs (Captain Lorca) recalls that timely drama has always been part of the franchise’s recipe for success. “Star Trek was always about today,” he explains. “It was always about the times that we lived in through the prism of science fiction. Well, we live in very complicated, difficult, challenging times and that’s reflected in our show.”

As Michelle Yeoh (Captain Georgiou) sees it, those who want Star Trek: Discovery to break new ground need look no further than the title for reassurance. “That’s exactly what we want you to do: discover new worlds, new characters, new emotions, new conflicts, and I think that’s what makes it exciting.” While Yeoh promises that the series stays “true to spirit of Star Trek,” she also hints at “little diversions” that are guaranteed to startle—and impress.

The Star Trek issue of Entertainment Weekly is available now with three different covers. See them below and check out the accompanying featurette here.