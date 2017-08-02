Share This: Star Trek: Discovery Celebrated Comic-Con With A Brand-New Trailer Jon

Series Premiere September 24

With the premiere of Star Trek: Discovery less than two months away, the cast and crew were on hand for a panel at San Diego Comic-Con (you can watch the entire Discovery cast panel here) to answer fan questions, offer a better sense of what lies ahead, and of course show off this brand-new trailer for the hotly anticipated new series:

According to CNET, showrunner Alex Kurtzman promised a show that’s “a little bit larger than the original series in terms of scope and scale.” It was also revealed that Anthony Rapp—who is playing the first openly gay Star Trek TV character—will be partnered with a love interest played by Wilson Cruz, who you may remember as Dr. Junito Vargas in Noah’s Arc.

Executive producer Akiva Goldsman explained that this kind of progress goes hand-in-hand with franchise tradition. “Star Trek is built around empathy, uniquely,” he said. As for those who fear that this new series might deviate too greatly from Star Trek tradition, Rapp confidently suggested otherwise: “I promise you that we passionately believe in what were doing and… that we’ll honor what came before.”

Another report about the panel offers further reassurance, explaining that “there are raging debates about canon daily in the writer’s room.” This intriguing overview also reveals and/or confirms that the show’s first 15 episodes will cover a single story arc, Klingons will speak Klingon (with English subtitles), and Captain Lorca (Jason Isaacs) is “the most f*cked-up of any of the other captains.”

As we explained last month, the 15-episode season of Star Trek: Discovery will roll out in two chapters, with the first eight episodes running from September 24 to November 5 and the next seven launching in January 2018. Every episode will also be available to Space subscribers on the newly launched Space GO app, as well as Space.ca and participating On Demand channels.