Share This: Star Trek: Discovery Touched Down At Comic-Con And Now You Can Watch The Panel Corrina

Series Premiere September 24

Ahead of its September 24 debut, the cast of Star Trek: Discovery made a panel appearance at San Diego’s Comic-Con to answer fan questions about the mega-anticipated new series. Sonequa Martin-Green, Jason Isaacs, Doug Jones, Mary Wiseman, James Frain, Shazad Latif, Anthony Rapp, and Rainn Wilson were joined by and executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Gretchen Berg, Aaron Harberts, Heather Kadin, and Akiva Goldsman to discuss the series, set 10 years before the original Star Trek. Space was there to capture it all—check out the footage below.

In part two of the panel, the cast and producers answer all of your burning Klingon questions like ‘What’s up with the Klingon war?’, ‘Will there be subtitles when the Klingons are speaking in their own language?’ and ‘Is there such a thing as a Klingon translator and how do I get that job?’

In the third clip, you’ll get to see actor Doug Jones, who plays Lieutenant Saru, the show’s death-sensing, non-human character, discuss costume fittings and the wardrobe department’s desire to (ahem) enhance his physique by padding a certain part of his anatomy.

Clip four features Sonequa Martin-Green discussing her character (Michael Burnham) and the relationship she has to Michelle Yeoh’s Captain Georgiou. Martin-Green also reveals a little something about her ancestry and how it relates to another one of the actors on the Comic-Con panel.

To wrap up their Comic-Con appearance, the cast took questions from the audience, touching on topics like how the show will try to stay true to Gene Roddenberry’s vision of family, the future, and a version of utopia that seems honest rather than earnest. Isaacs and Jones also touch on the fact that while the sets, effects, and storylines are important to the show, it will be the characters that drive the series and pull fans in.

Tune in to catch the first two episodes of Star Trek: Discovery, premiering on Space on September 24 at 8:30 pm ET.