Star Trek: Discovery Recruits Rainn Wilson As Conman Harry Mudd

Does the name Harry Mudd ring a bell? That’s because the charismatic conman and intergalactic criminal was first introduced in the original Star Trek series (appearing in one episode in Season 1 and another in Season 2) and Star Trek: The Animated Series way back when. This highly memorable character was originally played by Roger C. Carmel, who definitely shares a few distinct characteristics with the actor who’s about to take on the updated role.

Wouldn’t you agree?

The latest iteration of Harry Mudd will be played by none other than Emmy-nominated actor Rainn Wilson, whose credits include The Office (obvi), the underrated James Gunn-directed superhero send-up Super, and the upcoming pre-historic shark tale Meg, opposite Jason Statham.

Wilson joins an increasingly stellar cast that includes Jason Isaacs, Mary Wiseman, James Maulik Pancholy, Tetty Serpico, Sam Vartholomeos, James Frain, Chris Obi, Shazad Latif, Mary Chieffo, Doug Jones, Michelle Yeoh, and Anthony Rapp.

And here’s the show’s official blurb:

Star Trek, one of the most iconic and influential global television franchises, returns to television 50 years after it first premiered with Star Trek: Discovery. The series will feature a new ship, new characters and new missions, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers.

The first episode will premiere on Canada’s most watched broadcast network, CTV, on the same night as CBS. All remaining episodes will initially be televised exclusively right here on Space.