How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

Watch The Trailer For St. Vincent’s All-Female Horror Anthology

January 11, 2017
Julia
st-vincent-space

Like most other film genres, horror tends to be a bit of boys club, which is why next months XX will be a refreshing take, with a group of wicked woman at the helm. XX is four-part horror anthology featuring four different female directors: Annie Clark (a.k.a. St. Vincent) in her directorial debut, Karyn Kusama (Jennifer’s BodyThe Invitation)Roxanne Benjamin (Southbound, V/H/S), and Jovanka Vuckovic (The Captured Bird).

The first trailer was just released and the film looks super creepy, with each storyline having its own distinct theme and tone.

Alongside the directors, XX  has worked to highlight female stars in each of it’s segments, with a cast that includes Melanie Lynskey (Two and a Half Men), Sheila Vand (Argo), Christina Kirk (Powerless), Breeda Wool (UnReal), and Natalie Brown (Dawn of the Dead).

XX will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 22 before haunting theatres theatres and VOD on February 17. Check out the poster below:

xx-poster

Trending
RELATED
Woody Harrelson
News
Woody Harrelson Will Officially School Han Solo In The Next Star Wars Sp...
George Lucas Museum
News
George Lucas’ $1 Billion Museum Is Coming In 2020
wonder-woman
News
Wonder Woman Will Face Off Against Nothing Less Than A Greek God
star-wars-rebels-viii
News
Here’s How Episode VIII May Tie Into Star Wars Rebels
INNERSPACE CLIPS