Watch The Trailer For St. Vincent’s All-Female Horror Anthology

Like most other film genres, horror tends to be a bit of boys club, which is why next months XX will be a refreshing take, with a group of wicked woman at the helm. XX is four-part horror anthology featuring four different female directors: Annie Clark (a.k.a. St. Vincent) in her directorial debut, Karyn Kusama (Jennifer’s Body, The Invitation), Roxanne Benjamin (Southbound, V/H/S), and Jovanka Vuckovic (The Captured Bird).

The first trailer was just released and the film looks super creepy, with each storyline having its own distinct theme and tone.

Alongside the directors, XX has worked to highlight female stars in each of it’s segments, with a cast that includes Melanie Lynskey (Two and a Half Men), Sheila Vand (Argo), Christina Kirk (Powerless), Breeda Wool (UnReal), and Natalie Brown (Dawn of the Dead).

XX will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 22 before haunting theatres theatres and VOD on February 17. Check out the poster below: