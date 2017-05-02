How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

Spy Kids 2 Baddies Gary And Gerti Giggles Have Reunited 15 Years Later

May 2, 2017
Stacey

15 years ago, Carmen (Alexa PenaVega) and Juni Cortez (Daryl Sabara) went head-to-head with a diabolical brother and sister team in Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams. Gary (Matt O’Leary) and Gerti Giggles (Emily Osment) raced the Cortez siblings to locate the coveted Transmooker, a device with the power to wipe out all electronics on the planet. They were kids you loved to hate—and manically laughed at when they fell into huge piles of camel poop.

On Saturday (April 29), Osment shared a sweet pic on Instagram of her recent reunion with her movie brother. “Sup from Gertie and Gary,” she captioned.

sup from Gertie and Gary #spykids @mattjoleary

A post shared by Emily Osment (@emilyosment) on

Osment and O’Leary returned for more spy capers in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, but had much smaller roles in the threequel. Seriously, where has the time gone? Today, Osment plays Gabi Diamond on Young & Hungry, while O’Leary just starred in the sci-fi film Bokeh and guest-starred as the bad guy on an episode of Major Crimes.

