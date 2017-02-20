New Concept Art Reveals More About This Spiderman: Homecoming Villain
We got a couple brief glimpses of Spider-Man: Homecoming villain Shocker when the first Homecoming trailer dropped a couple months ago (and when a few behind-the-scenes photos from the film were leaked back in September), but it now seems that we have a clearer idea of what Shocker will look like in his fully costumed, CGI glory .
This weekend, Instagram user Eric Cameron posted a collage of photos taken of the Spider-Man: Homecoming exhibit at Toy Fair 2017 in New York, a weekend-long exhibit, where toy retailers and distributors can show off their most buzz-worthy new products.
New York Toy Fair 2017 was a blast! This is Hasbro's best year for Toy Fair by far, and all of the Hasbro staff members were a class act! They held an amazing theater presentation talking about everything that they have in store for the next few months. We got sneak peeks at all sorts of toys including new 40th Anniversary Star Wars figures, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 figures, and of course, Spider-Man Homecoming figures! Once I got to the show floor, my jaw literally dropped to the floor when I saw how amazing all of these figures look, especially @TomHolland2013's 6″ Marvel Legends Spidey figure with Peter's head. It looks exactly like Tom!
While a lot of exciting toys were revealed at the Fair (including many other toys and products tied to film and comic book franchises), a piece of concept art that accompanied the Homecoming toy display has been receiving a lot of attention because of what the image seems to reveal about Shocker aka Herman Schultz, a high-school-dropout turned gauntlet-wearing Spider-Man supervillain (to be played by Bokeem Woodbine in the film).
Some have been skeptical as to how much the image reveals about what Shocker will actually look like in Spider-Man: Homecoming, as concept art and even toy designs often do not accurately reflect how characters end up appearing on screen. /Film has also pointed out the differences between Shocker’s concept image costume and the costume we saw him wearing in the leaked photos, suggesting that Shocker may “evolve” throughout the film, from a “villain who starts out small time as a thief with some special tech” who “becomes more of a dangerous nuisance as time goes on.”
New Spider-Man Homecoming set photos show Bokeem Woodbine’s Shocker!!!! pic.twitter.com/6RQmAV98Ow
— Marvel__News (@Marvel__News) September 5, 2016
Regardless of how accurate the new concept image actually is, seeing Shocker engaged in battle and more armored up than usual is definitely still exciting, and we’ll undoubtedly start getting more information about Shocker and Spider-Man: Homecoming’s other major villain, Vulture (played by dramatic actor and one-time Batman Michael Keaton) as we get closer to the July 7 release date.