New Concept Art Reveals More About This Spiderman: Homecoming Villain Sara

We got a couple brief glimpses of Spider-Man: Homecoming villain Shocker when the first Homecoming trailer dropped a couple months ago (and when a few behind-the-scenes photos from the film were leaked back in September), but it now seems that we have a clearer idea of what Shocker will look like in his fully costumed, CGI glory .

This weekend, Instagram user Eric Cameron posted a collage of photos taken of the Spider-Man: Homecoming exhibit at Toy Fair 2017 in New York, a weekend-long exhibit, where toy retailers and distributors can show off their most buzz-worthy new products.

While a lot of exciting toys were revealed at the Fair (including many other toys and products tied to film and comic book franchises), a piece of concept art that accompanied the Homecoming toy display has been receiving a lot of attention because of what the image seems to reveal about Shocker aka Herman Schultz, a high-school-dropout turned gauntlet-wearing Spider-Man supervillain (to be played by Bokeem Woodbine in the film).

Some have been skeptical as to how much the image reveals about what Shocker will actually look like in Spider-Man: Homecoming, as concept art and even toy designs often do not accurately reflect how characters end up appearing on screen. /Film has also pointed out the differences between Shocker’s concept image costume and the costume we saw him wearing in the leaked photos, suggesting that Shocker may “evolve” throughout the film, from a “villain who starts out small time as a thief with some special tech” who “becomes more of a dangerous nuisance as time goes on.”

New Spider-Man Homecoming set photos show Bokeem Woodbine’s Shocker!!!! pic.twitter.com/6RQmAV98Ow — Marvel__News (@Marvel__News) September 5, 2016

Regardless of how accurate the new concept image actually is, seeing Shocker engaged in battle and more armored up than usual is definitely still exciting, and we’ll undoubtedly start getting more information about Shocker and Spider-Man: Homecoming’s other major villain, Vulture (played by dramatic actor and one-time Batman Michael Keaton) as we get closer to the July 7 release date.