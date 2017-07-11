Share This: What Happened To Peter Parker’s Spider-Sense In Homecoming? Jon

Now that millions of people have seen Spider-Man: Homecoming, there’s one apparent oversight that seems to be getting a great deal of attention: Peter Parker doesn’t have Spider-Sense. Asked about this omission, director Jon Watts explained that it was all about distinguishing his Spider-Man movie from the earlier entries by directors Sam Raimi and Marc Webb.

“The idea was… you want to make this movie be less about things you’ve already seen before, and you’ve definitely already seen a Spider-Sense sequence done extremely well in Marc and Raimi’s movies,” he told Collider. “It could be something that develops over time or we can do it in a different way. It’s something that seemed like maybe there’s a cool thing to do with that eventually, but let’s not crowd this movie with something we’ve already seen before.”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also weighed in on this decision, suggesting that Peter Parker’s Spider-Sense is present, even if we can’t see it. “I think he has it, and I think he has it with or without that suit,” he told IGN. “I think how we explore it in a cinematic sense will change. I mean, that was sort of a big showy part of previous versions and we thought that we’d make it more of an internal, sort of second nature thing for him.”

To see a more flamboyant take on Peter Parker’s Spider-Sense, check out our Homecoming review here, our ranking of every Spider-Man movie here, and watch a Spider-Sense-y clip from 2002’s Spider-Man below: