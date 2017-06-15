How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Adobe Flash Player is updated enabled in your browser. Please ensure Adobe Flash Player is updated and enabled in your browser.
movie Spider-Man: Homecoming

Tom Holland And His Pup Are My New OTP: See The Adorable Pics

June 15, 2017
Crystal

Spider-Man: Homecoming

    RELEASE
  • July 5, 2017

Two years ago, when baby-faced Tom Holland had just been announced as our new Peter Parker, I wrote that it was “only a matter of time” before his adorable pitbull pup Tessa was famous in her own right. Well, Tess, your time has come.

While promoting Spider-Man: Homecoming with costar Zendaya and director Jon Watts in London on Thursday (June 15), Holland was accompanied by his special little gray lady, and the photos are truly incredible. This being her first big press event, Tessa was unable to contain her excitement.

But she knew exactly how to work her angles. It’s unclear if she’s a natural model Ã  la Kendall Jenner or if her dad helped her practice in the mirror. Either way, brava!

Now sit nicely for the cameras, Tess.

OK, so she’s not exactly smizing into the camera, but she is smizing into Holland’s eyes, and that’s all that really matters here.

Only Tessa could upstage Vogue covergirl Zendaya at her very first photocall. That’s truly impressive, Tess.

Here’s hoping Holland brings Tessa to the world premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming as his date, because the only thing the internet loves more than a famous Tom is a famous Tom with a pup. Just ask Hardy and Zora.

Trending
RELATED
News
Hereâ€™s How Guillermo Del Toro Feels About The Hellboy Reboot
Review
Pixarâ€™s Cars 3 Is Fast, Furious, And Mega Muddy
News
Game Of Thrones Season 7 Photos Tease Jon Snowâ€™s Next Adventure
News
Japanese Teens Are Obsessed With Dreamy Body-Swapping Anime Your Name
INNERSPACE CLIPS