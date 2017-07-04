How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Adobe Flash Player is updated enabled in your browser. Please ensure Adobe Flash Player is updated and enabled in your browser.
movie Spider-Man: Homecoming

Watch 4 Minutes Of Spider-Man: Homecoming Now

July 4, 2017
Jon

Sony

Spider-Man: Homecoming

    RELEASE
  • July 5, 2017

If you’re anxiously awaiting the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming, you’re officially in the home stretch. But with the release of the movie just four days away, Marvel is offering impatient fans a chance to preview a four-minute clip online now. While the title of this clip claims it’s the movie’s first four minutes, this is actually a movie-within-the-movie that arrives after the prologue. Directed by Peter Parker himself, this short was shot on the character’s phone, so if any sequence from the film can thrive outside the grandeur of a movie theatre, this is the one.

As a Spider-Man fan, you still have a few days to wait for the rest of Homecoming, but star Tom Holland has already set his sights on the future. Speaking to Collider, he offered a preview of what’s next for Peter Parker. “I will be on Spider-Man 2 about mid-July next year,” he said. “I think the most interesting thing about a young man’s life is his journey from being a boy to a man, and imagine seeing that journey while having superpowers. That’s something I know I’m definitely excited to explore.”

Spider-Man: Homecoming arrives in theatres on Friday. Check out the trailer below, and look for our review first thing Thursday.

Trending
RELATED
News
Wonder Woman Breaks Even More Records, Defeats Batman v Superman At The ...
News
New Batman Director Matt Reeves Can’t Get Enough Of Old Batman Directo...
News
It’s Dumbledore Vs. Grindelwald In Fantastic Beasts And Where To F...
News
Director Patty Jenkins Has Big Plans For Wonder Woman 2
INNERSPACE CLIPS