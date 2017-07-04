Share This: Watch 4 Minutes Of Spider-Man: Homecoming Now Jon

If you’re anxiously awaiting the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming, you’re officially in the home stretch. But with the release of the movie just four days away, Marvel is offering impatient fans a chance to preview a four-minute clip online now. While the title of this clip claims it’s the movie’s first four minutes, this is actually a movie-within-the-movie that arrives after the prologue. Directed by Peter Parker himself, this short was shot on the character’s phone, so if any sequence from the film can thrive outside the grandeur of a movie theatre, this is the one.

As a Spider-Man fan, you still have a few days to wait for the rest of Homecoming, but star Tom Holland has already set his sights on the future. Speaking to Collider, he offered a preview of what’s next for Peter Parker. “I will be on Spider-Man 2 about mid-July next year,” he said. “I think the most interesting thing about a young man’s life is his journey from being a boy to a man, and imagine seeing that journey while having superpowers. That’s something I know I’m definitely excited to explore.”

Spider-Man: Homecoming arrives in theatres on Friday. Check out the trailer below, and look for our review first thing Thursday.