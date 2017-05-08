How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Adobe Flash Player is updated enabled in your browser. Please ensure Adobe Flash Player is updated and enabled in your browser.
News

Spider-Man Is ‘Basically’ An Avenger In This Exclusive Homecoming Sneak Peek

May 7, 2017
Crystal

Tom Holland and Zendaya just debuted an exclusive clip from Spider-Man: Homecoming at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, and Peter Parker has some serious explaining to do. (I would also like Holland to explain to me how he did that onstage flip for Zendaya’s affections.)

The clip opens with our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man coming home after a night of what looks like crime-fighting. He sneaks in through the window, using his Spidey skills to crawl on the ceiling and shut the door without his Aunt May noticing a thing. Peter thinks he successfully made it home without a hitch—but little did he know his best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) was waiting in his room this whole time. Cue the destruction of their incredibly detailed LEGO Death Star. Sorry, dudes.

Now that Ned knows Peter is actually the Spider-Man “from YouTube,” he’s going to have a hard time keeping it a secret. “It she finds out people are trying to kill me every night she’s not going to let me do this anymore,” Peter begs. Fair point.

The clip also features a hilarious interaction between Peter and a classmate, played by Zendaya. (Those Mary Jane rumours are still TBD.) “What are you hiding, Peter?” she asks.

Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theatres July 7, 2017.

Trending
RELATED
News
This Exclusive It Sneak Peek Is Like Swimming Inside Of A Toilet Bowl
News
Watch Blade Runner 2049’s Short Teaser Ahead Of Monday’s Full Traile...
Opinion
Here’s Why You’re Fascinated By The Joker, Negan, And Other Villains
Review
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Is Marvel At Its Best
INNERSPACE CLIPS