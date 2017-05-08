Share This: Spider-Man Is ‘Basically’ An Avenger In This Exclusive Homecoming Sneak Peek Crystal

Tom Holland and Zendaya just debuted an exclusive clip from Spider-Man: Homecoming at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, and Peter Parker has some serious explaining to do. (I would also like Holland to explain to me how he did that onstage flip for Zendaya’s affections.)

The clip opens with our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man coming home after a night of what looks like crime-fighting. He sneaks in through the window, using his Spidey skills to crawl on the ceiling and shut the door without his Aunt May noticing a thing. Peter thinks he successfully made it home without a hitch—but little did he know his best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) was waiting in his room this whole time. Cue the destruction of their incredibly detailed LEGO Death Star. Sorry, dudes.

Now that Ned knows Peter is actually the Spider-Man “from YouTube,” he’s going to have a hard time keeping it a secret. “It she finds out people are trying to kill me every night she’s not going to let me do this anymore,” Peter begs. Fair point.

The clip also features a hilarious interaction between Peter and a classmate, played by Zendaya. (Those Mary Jane rumours are still TBD.) “What are you hiding, Peter?” she asks.

Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theatres July 7, 2017.