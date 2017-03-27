Share This: Spider-Man: Homecoming Posters Remind Us That Spidey’s A Chill Teen Sara

Amidst incoming news about the soon-to-be-released Justice League, it makes sense that Marvel’s differentiating itself from the dark grittiness of DC by getting fans excited about one of its biggest (and, presumably, most light-hearted) upcoming films—Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Over the weekend, three separate promotional posters for the film were posted to the official Spider-Man Twitter account. All three depict Spider-Man aka Peter Parker (Tom Holland) hanging around the streets of New York, seemingly trying to get the hang of his newfound special abilities.

In the first poster, captioned “Quickest way to get home,” Spidey hangs off the sign for the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, a shout-out to Peter’s New York City roots.

In the second poster, captioned “Straight A superhero,” Spider-Man clings on to the wall of the Avengers Tower (aka Stark Tower) and looks down somewhat nervously at the bustling city streets below. Maybe he’s thinking about how many pedestrians he’ll probably end up saving from certain death.

The third poster calls out the fact that Peter likely won’t be able to keep being a “Straight A superhero” for much longer, as it’s captioned “Homework can wait. The city can’t.” While this might not be the best message for parents to pass on to their kids, it gets the point of the movie across—Peter Parker will have to find a way to balance his life as a normal, New York high schooler with his life as a literal superhero and Avengers member. The poster, in which Spidey lounges on his back with his headphones on, also answers the age-old question, “can the Spider-Man suit be accessorized?” Based on how casually Peter’s able to pull off that stylish yellow jacket, the answer is most definitely a resounding yes.

Marvel also a released a super-short Spider-Man: Homecoming teaser video earlier today. While the video is only a paltry six seconds long, we do get a glimpse of Spidey’s spider insignia (which now has the ability to turn into a drone, presumably due to the help of fellow tech genius Tony Stark) and of Spider-Man and Vulture (Michael Keaton) fighting on top of some sort of airplane. According to the video, a new full-length trailer for the film will come out sometime tomorrow.

Spider-Man: Homecoming won’t be released until July 7, but you can watch the recently released teaser video below.