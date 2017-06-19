Share This: Producer Hints At A Confusing Future For Spider-Man And Company Jon

No matter how you feel about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you have to commend Marvel Studios for juggling so many iconic characters and franchises with a minimum of confusion. Much of the credit goes to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who has overseen all the movies in question, regularly overruling directors—and any other dissenting voice—in order to maintain some degree of universe-wide clarity. However, in his efforts to bring Spider-Man into the fold, Feige has been forced to partner with Sony, opening the door to some confusing new voices.

We won’t know until July 7 how this partnership panned out, but producer Amy Pascal—a Sony staple, who you may remember from the studio’s notorious 2014 hack—has suggested a confusing future for Spidey and company. Asked about a pair of non-MCU spin-off movies featuring Venom, Silver Sable, and Black Cat, Pascal offered a response that seems to throw the whole universe concept into disarray. “Both movies will all take place in the world that we’re now creating for Peter Parker,” she said. “I mean, they’ll be adjuncts to it, there may be different locations, but it will still all be in the same world and they will be connected to each other.”

Pascal also said “there’s always a chance” Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will be involved in the spin-offs, even though he is very much a part of the MCU. If that sounds confusing, it should come as no surprise that Feige looked politely perplexed as Pascal spoke. Whatever this really means for the future of the MCU is unclear at this point, but we do know this: Spider-Man: Homecoming arrives in theatres on July 7. Check out the trailer below: