When It Comes To Diversity, Spider-Man: Homecoming Represents ‘What The World Is Really Like’

Spider-Man: HomecomingÂ isn’t just a delightful superhero movieâ€”it’s a great high school movie as well. With its personal stakes and teenage humour,Â HomecomingÂ is John Hughes earnestness with a side ofÂ Freaks and GeeksÂ edge (Ed. Note: our reviewer somewhat disagrees, but diverse opinions are always welcome here). Honestly, director Jon Watts delivers a bit of a anomaly: a superhero flick with big action and grounded, honest characters.

And when it comes to its young cast,Â Spider-Man: HomecomingÂ is in a league of its own. It may be Peter Parker’s movie, but the diverse young cast of characters that oscillate around our awkward, web-slinging hero at Midtown Tech are every bit as captivating. (And they don’t even have 576 possible web-shooter combinations at their disposal.)

“We love to represent what New York is really like and what the world is really like,”Â ZendayaÂ told MTV News at the New York press day for the film. For Zendaya, whose sarcastic character Michelle walks around in thrift store duds and a DGAF attitude, she appreciated Watt’s earnest storytelling. “Everybody can relate to being an awkward teenager,” she said.

Despite all of the superhero antics and cool Stark gadgets, the film never loses sight of Peter’s friendly neighbourhood sensibilities, no matter how quickly this high-school outsider just wants to grow up already.

“I think what Jon did in making the cast so diverse was a smart move and also such a brave move,” starÂ Tom HollandÂ said. “He cast people on who was best for the role, not because of where they’re from. I’m so glad with the people he cast because I really did make some friends for life, and they’re so wonderful in the movie. It really did feel like a real high school.”

Spider-Man: HomecomingÂ swings into theatresÂ tonight.