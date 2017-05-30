Share This: Space’s Summer Friday Night Lineup Is Like, Whoa Space

Who needs vitamin D when Space’s summer schedule looks like this: Dark Matter, Killjoys, and the second season of Wynonna Earp are all landing on Space’s slate of Friday shows to make for a can’t-miss night of TV.

First up, the cast of Dark Matter return for their third season with a back to back premiere of the first two episodes, June 9 at 8e (with the show sliding back into its 9e time slot in the following weeks). Here’s what to expect for the big launch: “Following Season 2’s explosive finale, the scattered survivors of EOS-7 battle to regroup amidst the backdrop of corporate war. Ryo Ishida, now emperor of Zairon, makes an enemy of his former allies while the past comes back to haunt the crew of the Raza.”

In the first episode, “Being Better Is So Much Harder” the survivors of the EOS 7 bombing fight to stay alive and find the rest of their crew. Episode 2, “It Doesn’t Have to Be Like This” sees the crew of the Raza target an Ishida research station in an attempt to take back the Blink Drive.

At 10e we head back to Purgatory with Wynonna Earp to find out if there are any Revenants left standing after Wynonna, Doc and Dolls mowed them down like weeds in the Season 1 finale. If only Team Earp’s big win hadn’t been tainted by the small matter of Waverly going off and getting herself possessed by an evil puddle of black goo. In the Season 2 premiere, Wynonna and co. face an entirely new level of evil when even more paranormal beings decide to take up residence in the Ghost River Triangle. “Steel Bars and Stone Walls” brings the consequences of Waverly’s actions home as they affect the whole team.

Finally, on June 30, Killjoys joins the Friday lineup with their own Season 3 premiere debuting at 8e. Here’s what’s up with Space’s most-watched original show: Tension and tragedy loom over the J Star System, as our fave intergalactic bounty hunters struggle to assemble their very own army—a major battle is on the horizon. In “Boondoggie”, the season’s opening episode, Dutch and D’avin, with the help of an obnoxious black market dealer, are on the hunt for a weapon that will draw out the Hullen. Johnny, currently doing his own thing, receives an SOS from Clara (the machine-gun-armed babe he ran off with last season). It leads him into the underground world of Hackmods. (More on them here).

Space viewers can catch up on new seasons of Dark Matter, Wynonna Earp, and Killjoys on Space.ca, Space GO, and via On Demand partners. Seasons 1 and 2 of Killjoys are also available on CraveTV.