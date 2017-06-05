Share This: Get Ready For Space’s Stacked Summer Schedule Space

Summer is all about swimming, camping trips, barbeques, and… binging on your fave TV shows and movies—which is why Space has scheduled a summer lineup to rival any day at the beach.

Smash hit shows like Dark Matter (June 9), Killjoys (June 30), and Face Off (June 13) all return with brand new episodes while the Western-tinged horror series Wynonna Earp debuts its second season June 9. Meanwhile, we’ll be saying a season-long goodbye to Orphan Black when the fifth and final instalment premieres June 10.

But that’s not where we end.

Face Off fans will love the new cosplay competition series Cosplay Melee where its cosplayer vs. cosplayer in a fight to create unique characters, costumes, and backstories. Each episode features four new cosplayers who are tasked with creating their own unique characters with elaborate costumes and backstories. The contestants must then perform their characters in front of a panel of judges featuring elite cosplayer LeeAnna Vamp and film costume creator, Christian Beckman (Tron: Legacy). At the end of each episode, the winning cosplayer takes home $10,000. In the premiere episode “A Night at the Space Opera,” the cosplayers must create an original character inspired by their favourite space operas. The epic battle kicks off June 13.

In August, Space keeps a classic summer tradition alive with a screening of the latest Sharknado joint, Sharknado 5: Global Swarming. Fabio, Olivia Newton-John, Margaret Cho, Tony Hawk, Gilbert Gottfried, Chris Kattan, and Clay Aiken join Ian Ziering in a worldwide brawl against the blood-thirsty meteorological phenomenon. Tune in August 6 at 8e to see if the Shepard clan can save us all one more time.

Finally, Space has a fresh new horror series for all the grindhouse fans out there. Blood Drive is a one-hour, 13-episode show that will premiere exclusively on Space. Alan Ritchson (Blue Mountain State) stars as Arthur Bailey, a cop pulled into a cross-country death race—a dangerous and twisted world of with no off ramp. His fight to stay on the right side of the law is made all the more difficult by the fact that he’s quickly falling for his passenger, the beautiful-but-deadly death race enthusiast, Grace (Animal Kingdom’s Christina Ochoa). Check out the trailer below and tune into Space June 14 at 10e to catch the premiere.