Share This: Set Your Phasers To Fun For An Epic Game Of Star Trek Laser Tag At Fan Expo Space

Like fun? Same. And for us, Toronto’s Fan Expo weekend is the MOST. FUN. EVER. This year especially, as we get ready for the launch of Star Trek: Discovery on September 24 on Space.

The long weekend Fan Expo lineup will feature Sonequa Martin-Green, Jason Isaacs, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Shazad Latif, and Kenneth Mitchell from the cast of Star Trek: Discovery chatting with the hosts of InnerSpace about the latest, mega-anticipated Star Trek series. Join InnerSpace hosts Teddy Wilson, Morgan Hoffman, and Ajay Fry on Saturday September 2 at Fan Expo to watch it happen, live.

Beyond the parties, amazing panels, and celebrity autograph sessions, Space will be pulling off something extra special this year. With help from our pals at Laser Tag, we’re running a weekend-long game of Star Trek-themed Phaser Tag. With Klingons following close behind, we’ll be landing the USS Discovery at the Space Channel booth. We anticipate an attack and look to you for help. Up for the challenge? Report to the Space Booth at Fan Expo and set your phaser to fun! You’re our only hope to save Starfleet. Engage… and check out the game’s trailer below.

The cast from another Space favourite will also be on hand to discuss their show’s upcoming third season: the crew from The Expanse touches down on Sunday morning for a second session of InnerSpace Live. Expect to see Frankie Adams, Steven Strait, Cas Anvar, Shoreh Aghdashloo, Dominique Tipper, and Wes Chatham. (Pro tip: after the panel, there’ll be free autographs for the first 75 fans in line.)

In addition to Star Trek: Discovery and The Expanse, Ajay, Morgan and Teddy are moderating some of Fan Expo’s highest profile panels throughout the weekend, including: Matt Smith, Q&A with Richard Dreyfuss, and Q&A with Stranger Things.

We recommend kicking off your weekend with the official Space after party, hosted by the InnerSpace crew on Friday, September 1. Find all the deets on how to get tickets here, and check out Space’s schedule below. Save it, print it, get it tattooed onto your bicep—it’s your life!