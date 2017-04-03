Share This: From Walkers To Klingons: Sonequa Martin-Green Joins Star Trek: Discovery Neil

Coming In 2017

You didn’t think we were done after Friday’s surprise announcement that Rainn Wilson has been added to the Star Trek: Discovery cast as intergalactic conman Harry Mudd?

In the wake of last night’s The Walking Dead season finale (btw, spoiler alert), you might be wondering what Sonequa Martin-Green will be doing next. While there were articles floating around last week, we can now officially confirm that she’ll be trading in walkers for Klingons—or something like that—as First Officer Michael Burnham.

While it was painful to watch Sasha meet her untimely end on TWD after four memorable seasons, we’re excited to see the talented actor who portrayed her take on an entirely different role in one of the most iconic franchises of all time.

Martin-Green joins an increasingly stellar cast that includes Rainn Wilson, Jason Isaacs, Mary Wiseman, James Maulik Pancholy, Tetty Serpico, Sam Vartholomeos, James Frain, Chris Obi, Shazad Latif, Mary Chieffo, Doug Jones, Michelle Yeoh, and Anthony Rapp.

And here’s the show’s official blurb:

Star Trek, one of the most iconic and influential global television franchises, returns to television 50 years after it first premiered with Star Trek: Discovery. The series will feature a new ship, new characters and new missions, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers.

The first episode will premiere on Canada’s most watched broadcast network, CTV, on the same night as CBS. All remaining episodes will initially be televised exclusively right here on Space.