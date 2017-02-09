Share This: The Divergent TV Series Just Took A Serious Blow Stacey

The Divergent TV series is still underway, but don’t expect to see Shailene Woodley reprise her role as Tris Prior. In an ironic example of “life imitating art,” the actress and activist has diverted (sorry) from the herd and left the franchise behind.

While attending the premiere of her HBO miniseries, Big Little Lies, Woodley blunted stated, “I’m not going to be on the television show.” Veronica Roth’s trilogy—Divergent, Insurgent, and Allegiant—was supposed to get a fourth film, adapting the second half of Allegiant into Ascendant. However, after low box-office numbers for Allegiant, the series will conclude with a TV show instead of another film.

Back in September 2016, Woodley admitted to Screen Rant that she “didn’t sign up to be in a television show,” later telling telling MTV News, “I want to do justice to everybody who believes in the character of Tris as much as I believe in the character of Tris, as much as I believe in the stories that Veronica Roth offered us. I didn’t just do Divergent for the hell of it; I did Divergent because I think it parallels our modern-day society in its own escapist, dystopian-esque way.”

But since Woodley is the face of the franchise, what happens next? There’s the possibility that her co-star, Miles Teller, will also bow out of the TV series. Will the studio recast Tris, or kill her off before the events in Ascendant begin? It’s still up in the air, but at least we’ll always have Roth’s epilogue short story, We Can Be Mended, that continues the adventures of the gang five years after Allegiant.