We Want To Believe The Severus Snape Survival Theory, But Here's Why We Can't Sara

Severus Snape’s death was arguably one of the most difficult for Harry Potter fans to accept, so it makes sense that a skeptical Potterhead has come up with a theory as to why Professor Snape might actually still be alive.

Reddit user DER_GOTTKAISER recently argued that while—according to the Harry Potter films and series of books—Snape apparently died in the Battle of Hogwarts, there are a few plot and character details that point to Snape’s possible survival.

First, DER_GOTTKAISER points out that Snape’s ghostly form was not summoned by Harry’s Resurrection Stone during the Battle of Hogwarts. James and Lily Potter as well as Sirius Black and Remus Lupin—all people with whom Harry was extremely close—were summoned by the Stone, and DER_GOTTKAISER claims that Snape should have been summoned as well if he were actually dead. “You’d think Snape was very important to Harry, he loved his mother, gave his life to save him, and shielded him all his life,” DER_GOTTKAISER explains. “Harry just found out how Snape had been protecting him the whole time and died to save him, so when he used the magic ring that brings the spirits of dead people, you’d think Snape would be there.”

But is a last-minute confession of love enough to override six and a half years of emotional abuse? We think not.

DER_GOTTKAISER also mentions that Snape isn’t included in the final casualty tally in the Great Hall after the Battle of Hogwarts finally comes to a close. “Harry sees Lupin’s and Fred’s body, but Snape’s body isn’t there,” writes DER_GOTTKAISER. “You’d think Harry would have told everyone about Snape’s sacrifice so they can find his body too. But nope, Snape’s corpse isn’t found.” However, some have argued that the casualty tally was clearly only for the “good side,” and that an exhausted, traumatized Harry was not in the right state of mind to remember that Snape is actually a member of that “good side.” Alternatively, maybe J.K. Rowling thought it was unnecessary to describe every square inch of the Great Hall. Just a thought.

Finally, DER_GOTTKAISER claims that Snape should have survived the Battle of Hogwarts attack because he was killed by Voldemort’s reptilian sidekick, Nagini. “Just think about it, do you really think a POTIONS MASTER wouldn’t have access to anti-venom? You think he wouldn’t have prepared for the possibility that Voldemort’s snake might turn on him?” DER_GOTTKAISER passionately declares. “I think Snape would have obviously taken some kind of prophylactic antidote beforehand.” This is certainly a possibility, but Snape would have needed quite a bit of foresight to assume that Voldemort would send Nagini to come after him instead of a using more conventional “Avada Kedavra” killing spell.

Unfortunately, Snape’s death was confirmed in 2016’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, meaning that DER_GOTTKAISER’s theory, while well-reasoned, is not canon. Let’s just hold on to the hope that Snape, James, and Lily have made up and are all hanging out in the afterlife.