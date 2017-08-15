Share This: This Artist’s Take On Harry Potter Is Definitely Not For Kids Jon

For many who grew up with the Harry Potter phenomenon, this series was almost a religion, shaping their whole vision of the world. While plenty of adults shared this obsession, some kids who grew up with Potter are having a hard time finding a place for the iconic character in their adult lives.

Now drawn to more mature, adult-oriented, even rebellious culture, they’re struggling to remain connected with the squeaky clean, parent-approved franchise that defined their youth. Fortunately, artist Dylan Pierpont has found a way to express this inner turmoil in a new series of posters that imagines a more terrifying, R-rated take on Harry Potter.

Pierpont is quick to acknowledge that the Scary Potter series grew out of his unavoidable nostalgia for the series. “A while back I was thinking about a few of the stories and characters that had a big influence on me growing up,” he wrote on Facebook. “And while Harry Potter was by far and away the most age appropriate of the group, I couldn’t help but think about how dark some the themes became over the course of the series. So why not push some of those themes to the front and see what we come up with?”

With a little help from Pierpont, here’s a guess of how these unnamed art works correspond to the seven entries in the Harry Potter series:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows