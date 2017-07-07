Share This: Captain Marvel Is Bringing A Major Character Back To The MCU Neil

After sitting out on several MCU projects following 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury will be back in 2019’s Captain Marvel. While the S.H.I.E.L.D. boss appeared in six films since 2008’s Iron Man, the last time we saw him he was recuperating from near-death injuries sustained in Captain America: Winter Soldier. Maybe his bullet wounds are still healing in Hawkeye’s shack?

If you’re more interested in Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, the good news is you’ll only have to wait until next summer’s Avengers: Infinity War (out May 14, 2018), where she’s slated to make her big screen debut prior to getting the standalone treatment.

Online chatter of Jackson’s return started last weekend, and then yesterday Deadline confirmed he’d be “making an appearance” in the upcoming film—though they also claim Marvel wouldn’t comment on the news.

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Half Nelson, Mississippi Grind), Captain Marvel is out March 8, 2019. I think it goes without saying that it’s about time Marvel introduced a female-led superhero film. If nothing else, that’s one thing the DCEU beat them to.

