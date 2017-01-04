Share This: Ryan Reynolds Is Trying To Change Hugh Jackman’s Mind About A Wolverine-Deadpool Movie Crystal

All Hugh Jackman wants is to retire his adamantium claws, but Ryan Reynolds (and everyone else, TBH) just won’t let him. Despite the fact that the 48-year-old Aussie has said on record that Logan will mark his final film appearance as Wolverine, Jackman is now second-guessing his retirement—thanks to his good friend Reynolds’ persistence.

A new Variety profile of the charismatic Deadpool star includes a hint from Jackman that he might be willing to join Reynolds (again) for the Wolverine-Deadpool team-up the entire internet has been waiting for.

“I’m hesitating,” Jackman said when asked about a potential Wolverine-Deadpool movie, “because I could totally see how that’s the perfect fit. But the timing may be wrong.”

However, if there’s one thing that Deadpool‘s surprising success has taught us about Reynolds, it’s that this Canadian smartass doesn’t give up easily. “I have no idea if I can change his mind,” Reynolds told Variety. “It’s the audience: I would exclusively exploit that relationship to get Hugh back for another one.”

Recently, reports surfaced that Deadpool would crash Logan‘s post-credits sequence, but both Reynolds and Jackman have refuted the claim, reasoning that, tonally, the two just wouldn’t gel. That said, Reynolds isn’t giving up hope on a Wolverine-Deadpool movie, telling EW he thinks the two Marvel antiheroes would “light the screen on fire.”

They’d sure light something on fire.