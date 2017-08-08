Share This: Ryan Reynolds Offers First Look At Josh Brolin’s Cable In Deadpool 2 Jon

Since starring in Jonah Hex seven years ago, Josh Brolin has made two cameo appearances in comic book movies (Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron), but 2018 is the year when he really gets a chance to make an impression. On May 4, Brolin’s Thanos will finally play a substantial role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Avengers: Infinity War arrives in theatres, and the actor will join forces with Ryan Reynolds just four weeks later in Deadpool 2.

In recent months, there have been many hints about Brolin’s take on Cable. We learned that he spent countless hours in the gym bulking up for the role, and director David Leitch has had nothing but praise for the actor. “I was super excited that we landed him,” he told Collider, before alluding to the fact that both Michael Shannon and Brad Pitt were circling the role. “I know there were a lot of names in the mix, and great people that could have landed this too, but I am 100% grateful we ended up with him. He is the embodiment of [Cable] and the energy between him and Ryan is amazing. We’re having so much fun making this.”

Of course, there’s one lingering question about Brolin’s Cable: what does he looks like? Thanks to a pair of new tweets from Ryan Reynolds, we finally have an answer:

We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future. #PremiumCABLE #JoshBrolin pic.twitter.com/JV3yBIIPQH — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 7, 2017

Deadpool 2 arrives in theatres on June 1, 2018. Check out the teaser trailer below: